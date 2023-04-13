MSC World Europa Begins Mediterranean Season

The Mediterranean summer season has commenced for MSC Cruises’ inaugural LNG vessel, MSC World Europa, which is also their largest ship, delivered in October 2022 following its deployment in the Arabian Gulf.

Throughout the summer season, the ship will be powered by LNG, with an additional 150-kilowatt SOFC demonstrator using LNG to generate electricity and heat. The ship also includes a shore power plug-in facility and has surpassed efficiency expectations.

“The efficiency has exceeded our expectations. We have operated the system continually and it has delivered a steady output,” said Linden Coppell, Sustainability VP.

The MSC World Europa offers unique entertainment options such as the World Promenade, three concert-style shows in the Luna Park Arena, four themed experiences in the Panorama Lounge, and pop-up live shows throughout the vessel.

The ship also boasts a massive children’s area, consisting of seven rooms and covering over 766 sqm of interior space. Additionally, there are seven swimming pools and 13 whirlpools distributed throughout the ship.