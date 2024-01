Thomas Cook is, reportedly, close to being acquired by an online travel agent business in Poland.

Sky News has reported that China’s Fosun Tourism Group – which bought the Thomas Cook brand after it collapsed, and relaunched it as an online agent – is in “advanced negotiations” to sell Thomas Cook to eSky, which is a Polish online travel agent owned by private equity house MCI Capital.

Thomas Cook originally went out of business in 2019, after going insolvent.