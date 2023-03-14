Polish Embassy Hosts Irish Travel Media for ‘Taste of the Lublin Region’ Lunch and Presentation

ITTN was honoured to attend a ‘Taste of the Lublin Region’ presentation and lunch at the Polish Ambassador’s Residence in Ballsbridge this week.

The event was hosted by the Ambassador of the Republic of Poland to Ireland, Professor Arkady Rzegocki, in collaboration with the Polish National Tourist Office and the Lublin Regional Tourist Organisation.

Following brief presentations by the Ambassador; Lublin Regional Tourist Organisation vice-president, Marcin Kania; and Dorota Wojciechowska, Polish National Tourist Office UK & Ireland Director, guests got to sample a delicious array of local cuisine from the Lublin region.

The event offered fresh insight into one of Poland’s hidden tourist gems – Lublin, the country’s 9th largest city, and its surrounding region – which is directly accessible from Dublin via weekly Ryanair flights (Lublin is also just a 90 minute drive from Warsaw.

Polish Tourism is actively looking to promote the country as one of Europe’s premier city break destinations. Lublin is a stunning choice for such a trip – given the city’s beauty, but also what the surrounding region offers. It is already a favourite for nature lovers and wellness fans due to its abundance of nature reserves and stunning hiking trails as well as wellness retreats.

The Lublin Region stretches between the Vistula and Bug rivers in the south-east of Poland. It is famous for its culture, food and serenity. Also of note – other than Lublin city – are: the small city of Chelm, most famous for its unique-to-Europe chalk tunnels; Nateczów, which is one of the oldest health resorts in Europe and noted for its treatment of cardiological and cardiovascular treatments; and The Land of Loess Gorges – a stunning area of architectural brilliance and breathtaking natural scenic beauty.