JetBlue Enhances Access to Florida for Domestic and International Passengers with Fresh New York Routes

US low-cost transatlantic airline JetBlue has increased accessibility to Florida – for both domestic and inbound passengers – with 3 new internal US routes from the New York area.

The airline has announced it will launch – from October – routes from Long Island MacArthur Airport to Orlando, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, and Palm Beach International Airport; all in Florida.

Mainly targeting domestic travellers – and giving New Yorkers more route options to Florida – the services may also appeal to any European passengers booking JetBlue’s ever growing transatlantic routes. JetBlue launched its Dublin to New York and Boston routes in March; and also flies to the US via Paris and London.

JetBlue is the only major US airline based in New York City, and it views this latest expansion to Long Island as underscoring its commitment to enhancing connectivity for New Yorkers.

The airline has a presence at New York’s JFK, LaGuardia and Newark Liberty International airports.

“Long Island is an integral part of the New York Metro area, and we are excited to bring our award-winning service to customers in this community,” said Dave Jehn, JetBlue’s vice president of network planning and airline partnerships. “The addition of Long Island MacArthur Airport to our network will offer more options and greater convenience for customers, and we are proud to provide new opportunities for more Long Islanders to experience our unique combination of low fares and great service.”

From October 24, JetBlue will fly one daily Long Island-Orlando flight and four weekly flights to both Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach.