Tour Operator Support Group TIPTO Launches New Training Content for UK & Ireland Agents

Tour operator support group TIPTO has launched brand new training content – for UK and Irish agents – from supplier member Titan.

TIPTO’s new summer training agent incentive offers all UK and Irish agents and homeworkers the chance to win a £100 Virgin Experience of their choice. The incentive aims to support agents in their quest for increased knowledge and the sales tips that will ensure they expertly convert enquiries into bookings. One lucky winner can choose from a whole raft of experiences with everything from a romantic dinner, luxurious spa break, champagne afternoon tea and even an exhilarating driving experience or skydive up for grabs.

Live until 30 June 2024, agents simply need to complete all available supplier training modules, including the brand-new module from Titan, online at www.tipto.co.uk. On completion, agents will gain Gold Star status and will be automatically entered into this prize draw. Agents that have previously held Gold Star status MUST complete any new or outstanding modules to maintain that status and therefore be in with a chance of winning.

From all valid entries, a winner will be picked at random once the competition closes. They will be individually informed of their win in early July 2024 and a voucher will be provided to enable them to claim their prize.

Agents should visit www.tipto.co.uk now to login or register, complete all available training modules, increase their supplier knowledge and improve their sales potential.