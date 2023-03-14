fbpx
Irish Golf Tourism ‘On Par’ with Best at Scandinavian Mixed Tournament

By Geoff Percival
Tourism Ireland attended the Scandinavian Mixed golf tournament at Vasatorps Golf Club in southern Sweden over the weekend, together with three tourism companies from the island of Ireland – Killeen Castle, G Golf Ireland and Visit Derry.

One of the DP World Tour’s annual golf competitions, the Scandinavian Mixed attracts thousands of spectators each year – providing a fantastic platform to showcase our superb golf offering.

Tourism Ireland is reminding Swedish golfers that the Irish Open is taking place at Royal County Down this autumn, The Open will return to Royal Portrush in 2025 and that Adare Manor will host the Ryder Cup in 2027.

Emer Mac Diarmada, Tourism Ireland’s Manager for the Nordic Region, said: “Our presence at this year’s Scandinavian Mixed was an excellent opportunity to remind Swedish golfers that the island of Ireland offers some of the very best golf in the world, as well as spectacular scenery and fantastic visitor experiences. Golf is the world’s largest sports-related travel market and Tourism Ireland is working hard to drive home the message that a golfing holiday in Ireland is about much more than a round of 18 holes – the combination of our world-class golf and our unique brand of hospitality plays a key role in attracting Swedish golfers.”

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
