Playa Hotels & Resorts Unveils 2 New Properties in Dominican Republic Portfolio

Playa Hotels & Resorts has unveiled two brand-new properties to its Dominican Republic portfolio with the opening of the Wyndham Alltra Samana and the soon to open (November 2024) Wyndham Alltra Punta Cana.

VIP partners from across Europe joined the Playa Hotels & Resorts team in Palma to celebrate this expansion and learn more about the two new openings on a luxurious private yacht sailing across the bay of Palma.

Now open, the 4* Wyndham Alltra Samana resort joins Playa’s all-inclusive collection, offering guests the opportunity to explore the stunning area of Samana, a hidden gem in the Dominican Republic.

Catering perfectly to couples, families and friends holidaying together, activities such as horseback riding, sunbathing, and swimming mix with live entertainment, gourmet a la carte dining, and Camp Alltra for younger guests, to provide a truly personalised holiday experience.

Playa’s VIP event heralded a chance for the team to express their appreciation for the continued support of their partners and give thanks for the record business seen across the portfolio in 2024.

Held across six days and entertaining over 40 guests, Playa hosted successful strategic meetings with TUI, Hotelbeds and Altura Beds for the UK and Irish markets, working to set commercial agreements for the coming year that will see more of the Playa Hotels & Resorts portfolio feature in their product programmes.

Anders Sparkhall, Commercial Director, Playa Hotels & Resorts said: “Showcasing that Playa’s hospitality is from the heart, our event launched our two newest property additions in a unique setting, aboard a stunning private yacht in Palma. With VIPs in attendance from across key markets, we skippered individual partners to showcase the new properties within the context of our full portfolio, ensuring we review and strengthen our programming to really focus our summer and winter offerings.”

“These new property additions further widen the net for Playa Hotels & Resorts within the Dominican Republic, offering our partners – both front line agents and operators – an increased opportunity to sell the destination based on a broader property choice with options to fit almost all client needs and budgets.”