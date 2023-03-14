InterContinental Hotels Debuts in Greece; First Property Opens in Crete

IHG Hotels & Resorts has introduced its InterContinental Hotels brand to Greece; with it opening its first property in Crete.

The new hotel is located overlooking Mirabello Bay, which is within walking distance of the coastal city of Agios Nikolaos. Crete’s capital, Heraklion – and its airport – can be reached in less than an hour.

Nikolaos Iliadis, General Manager of InterContinentalCrete, said: “As we open the doors to InterContinental Crete, we are proud to introduce both InterContinental and IHG to the Greek Islands. InterContinental Crete celebrates the newly reimagined InterContinental brand evolution and brings to life a range of new initiatives for the modern luxury traveller. We are thrilled to set a new standard for luxury hospitality in the Greek isles as we connect guests with our culture through cutting-edge technology, innovative design, and the exceptional talents of our diverse team members at InterContinental Crete.”

Amenities of InterContinental Crete include two outdoor infinity pools overlooking Mirabello Bay, three Mediterranean-inspired restaurants led by prolific Michelin-starred Chef Consultant, Nikos Roussos, a nature-inspired wellness centre, and various family-friendly facilities. The hotel’s impressive selection of guestrooms, most complete with private plunge pools and many with interconnecting capabilities, are ideal for couples, families, or multi-generational travellers.