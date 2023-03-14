fbpx
Movers & ShakersTravel News

ITAA Appoints Patricia Grealish Membership Executive

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Estimated Reading Time - Less than 1 min.

The Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) has appointed Patricia Grealish, who takes on the full-time role of Membership Executive.

Ms Grealish brings a wealth of extra resources and experience to the ITAA and joins the team following the recent retirement of Lorraine Dunne.

Ms Grealish began her career as a reservations agent with Ryanair where she spent six years in the airline’s Dawson Street office.

She then worked for several airline consolidators before joining Neenan Travel’s Breakaway Department, where she built strong relationships with agents across the country over 23 years.

After a brief two-year pause from the travel trade, during which she worked as a receptionist at Avondale Veterinary, she said she is thrilled to return to her first love – the travel industry.

ITAA CEO Clare Dunne said: “We are delighted to have Patricia as part of the ITAA team. The ITAA plays a crucial role in supporting and advocating for our members, providing invaluable resources, industry insights, and a unified voice. As we continue to expand our duties and role in helping our members navigate the complexities of the travel industry, Patricia’s wisdom and experience will be invaluable assets to our team.”

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
