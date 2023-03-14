Philadelphia CVB Unveils New Edition of its International Visitors Guide

Philadelphia will always have a soft spot in my heart. It started my journey as a travel journalist. It offers everything from the Liberty Bell, Independence Hall where the Declaration of Independence and the US Constitution was signed to the famous Rockey steps (yes, I’ve run up the steps and danced at the top). To help travellers see what the city has to offer, the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau (PHLCVB), the organization responsible for increasing Philadelphia’s position as a leading destination for international visitors, announces the release of its updated International Visitors Guide. This comprehensive guide, designed to enhance the experience of international travellers, reflects Philadelphia’s commitment to welcoming visitors from around the globe.

International Tourism in Philadelphia

International tourism has a significant economic impact in Philadelphia. In 2023, 1.1 million international visitors spent $579 million in the Philadelphia region, generating an economic impact of $956 million. An international travel hub, Philadelphia International Airport offers nonstop flights to and from 31 international cities and serves as a key East Coast gateway for international travellers.

Updated International Visitors Guide

The updated International Visitors Guide highlights Philadelphia’s diversity and inclusivity, offering visitors a variety of customized itineraries. Alongside a classic “by-the-book” Philadelphia itinerary that includes iconic sites like Independence Hall, Reading Terminal Market, and Love Park, the guide features specialized itineraries tailored to families, foodies, art lovers, and LGBTQ+ community, among others.

“The new edition of the Philadelphia International Visitors Guide is designed to inspire international visitors to explore Philadelphia beyond the classic iconic sites, and discover Philadelphia’s vibrant street art, abundant green spaces, inventive food scene, historic piers turned into community art spaces and beer gardens, and so much more,” said Svetlana Yazovskikh, vice president of global tourism for the PHLCVB. “The guide also reinforces that Philadelphia is a multi-night stay destination, assisting visitors to plan their extended stays in advance with plenty of ideas to have a tailored experience, be it sustainable travel practices, luxury experiences, or following along the famous film locations.”

Diverse Itineraries for International Visitors

In addition to diverse itineraries, the guide also positions Philadelphia as a welcoming destination for international visitors by highlighting 28+ attractions, museums, and tours that offer experiences in foreign languages, ranging from translated content, to audio-guides, to in-language guided tours.

The newest edition of the Philadelphia International Visitors Guide is available in nine languages: English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Chinese, Korean, and Portuguese.

The PHLCVB works in partnership with 10 in-market destination representation teams. These teams, located in the UK, Ireland, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany/Austria/Switzerland, India, Italy/Spain, Netherlands/Belgium and Scandinavia. They play a crucial role in promoting the city for international tourism and use the International Visitors Guide as a sales tool.

For more information or to download the International Visitor Guide, visit the Discover PHL website here.