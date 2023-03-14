Etihad to Significantly Boost Sustainable Fleet Over Next 18 Months

Etihad Airways will significantly boost its next generation greener and more sustainable aircraft fleet over the next 18 months.

On the back of a strong set of first-half financial results, the airline said it would introduce 20 more new fuel-efficient planes in the next year and a half.

Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Aviation Group, said: “Notwithstanding global aircraft shortage, we have 16 more aircraft in our fleet of 92 than at the same point last year, including three A321neos. We are bringing six A321neos into operation this year, equipped with advanced CFM LEAP 1A engines. In the next 18 months we expect to add more than 20 new generation aircraft to our fleet, which offer reduced emissions and up to 20 per cent more efficiency compared to previous models.”