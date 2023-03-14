fbpx
SEARCH
HomeSustainabilityEtihad to Significantly Boost Sustainable Fleet Over Next 18 Months
Sustainability

Etihad to Significantly Boost Sustainable Fleet Over Next 18 Months

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Estimated Reading Time - Less than 1 min.

Etihad Airways will significantly boost its next generation greener and more sustainable aircraft fleet over the next 18 months.

On the back of a strong set of first-half financial results, the airline said it would introduce 20 more new fuel-efficient planes in the next year and a half.

Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Aviation Group, said: “Notwithstanding global aircraft shortage, we have 16 more aircraft in our fleet of 92 than at the same point last year, including three A321neos. We are bringing six A321neos into operation this year, equipped with advanced CFM LEAP 1A engines. In the next 18 months we expect to add more than 20 new generation aircraft to our fleet, which offer reduced emissions and up to 20 per cent more efficiency compared to previous models.”

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Previous article
Etihad Airways Sees Near 50% Surge in Profits

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

Check Out some ITTN Events

© ITTN.ie