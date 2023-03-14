Malta Tourism Authority Welcomes New Aer Lingus Route

The Malta Tourism Authority has welcomed the announcement that Aer Lingus will now be operating a new direct route to Malta from Dublin for the very first time.

Night view of Valletta Old Town with Cathedral of Saint Paul, Malta

Aer Lingus announced, on Wednesday, three new Winter 2024/25 routes – to Malta, Seville and Marrakesh.

The Malta flights will operate three times per week – from October 25 – with fares starting from €69.99.

Speaking about the new Aer Lingus route, Tolene van der Merwe, Director of the Malta Tourism Authority for the UK and Ireland said: “We are delighted about the announcement of the new Aer Lingus route to Malta. Visitors to Malta from Ireland will now have even more options to get there as this year we have also welcomed three new flights from Belfast to Malta. Malta and Gozo’s mild winter climate means it is the ideal destination for a winter holiday or a Christmas/New Year break and is just a three-and-a-half-hour flight away. With these new flights from Dublin our Irish visitors will have so many more opportunities to experience cultural and activity holidays plus the amazing culinary options in our stunning Islands which are in the heart of the Mediterranean.

“We are looking forward to working with the team at Aer Lingus and making the route a great success. This is very exciting news for Malta and Ireland.”