Europe’s Most Punctual Airlines in July 2024 – Iberia Express Tops the Charts Amid Rising Cancellations

As the summer travel season reaches its peak, Cirium has released its analysis of Europe’s most punctual airlines for July 2024. The data also highlights a significant increase in flight cancellations across the region, following a major IT outage at Microsoft during the same month.

European Punctuality Rankings

Iberia Express has once again emerged as the leader in Europe, securing the top spot for punctuality in July 2024. The airline achieved an impressive 79.79% of flights arriving on time, maintaining its reputation for reliability. Close behind was Icelandair, which claimed the second position with 79.13% of its flights arriving punctually.

Rounding out the top five were Vueling, Finnair, and SAS, each demonstrating strong performance with over 74% of flights arriving on schedule.

Notably, no UK-based airline managed to secure a place in the top 10, underscoring the challenges faced by carriers in the region amid increasing operational pressures.

Global Punctuality Leaders

On the global stage, Saudia retained its position as the most punctual airline for July 2024, with a remarkable 88.15% of flights arriving on time. Azul followed in second place with a punctuality score of 85.20%, while LATAM Airlines secured third position with 84.65%.

Avianca and Aeromexico rounded out the global top five, achieving punctuality rates of 84.11% and 81.51%, respectively. These airlines have continued to lead the way in delivering consistent, on-time service to their passengers.

Rise in Flight Cancellations

The month of July 2024 also saw a sharp increase in flight cancellations across Europe, attributed in large part to the Microsoft IT outage that disrupted operations. The number of cancelled flights within Europe rose by 35% compared to June 2024, with 10,976 flights cancelled in July, up from 8,145 the previous month.

Across the Atlantic, the impact was even more pronounced. North American flight cancellations surged by a staggering 98% in July 2024 compared to June, with 23,393 flights cancelled, nearly doubling the previous month’s total of 11,806.

This significant rise in cancellations has underscored the challenges facing airlines as they navigate both technological disruptions and the demands of peak travel season.

More in-depth analysis can be found here: Cirium