Dublin Airport’s Drop & Go Parking- A Convenient Option for Irish Travellers

Many Irish travellers have enjoyed the convenience of Dublin Airport’s Drop & Go Parking service this summer, making the airport experience smoother and more efficient. Located on Level 3 of the Terminal 2 (T2) Short Term Car Park, Drop & Go Parking offers a hassle-free way to park your car and head straight to the departures area, with just a short walk to Terminals 1 and 2.

How Drop & Go Parking Works

The Drop & Go Parking service at Dublin Airport is designed with ease and convenience in mind. Upon arrival at the T2 Short Term Car Park, travellers enter through the barriers at ground level and follow the clearly marked signs to Level 3. Once on Level 3, you’ll pass through a barrier to access the dedicated Drop & Go Parking zone.

The barriers should lift automatically as you approach, but if they don’t, simply scan the QR code from your booking confirmation email to gain entry.

Upon entry, your car will pass through a damage recognition system, which captures digital images of your vehicle. This system ensures a visual record of the exterior condition of your car at the time of drop-off, providing peace of mind for travellers.

A member of the Drop & Go team will then greet you, check in your vehicle, and register your keys using a track and trace system. You’ll be given a personalised receipt card containing a unique barcode, which you’ll need to retrieve your keys upon return. This card also indicates the specific bank of lockers (labelled A or B) where your keys will be stored.

Once checked in, your car is moved by trained staff to a secure, on-site car park at Dublin Airport, where it remains until your return.

Returning to Your Car

When you return from your trip, collecting your car is just as straightforward. Your keys will be ready for collection in the self-service lockers on Level 3 of the T2 Short Term Car Park. To access the locker, scan the barcode on your personalised receipt card at the designated locker bank (A or B).

Your car will be waiting for you in the same spot where you dropped it off, in the Drop & Go Parking zone on Level 3. Should you have any queries or need assistance, the Drop & Go team is available 24/7, with a reception desk conveniently located near the lifts on Level 3.

Check out a video on Dublin Airport website: Drop & Go Parking (dublinairport.com)