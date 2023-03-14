Tsunami Warning Issued for Japan

A 7.1 magnitude earthquake has struck southern Japan, prompting a tsunami warning for several coastal regions.

Authorities are concerned that sea levels could rise by up to one metre along the Pacific coast of the western islands of Kyushu and Shikoku. Residents have been advised to avoid the seashore and riverbanks.

Flights have been suspended at Miyazaki Airport, where an evacuation is underway. The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport is conducting a thorough inspection of the runway for any potential damage.

The earthquake occurred at 4:42 p.m. local time and is estimated to have been felt by more than 11 million people across Japan. A second tremor was reported about an hour later.

InsideJapan, a specialist tour operator, confirmed that none of its clients were in the affected area, which is approximately 1,128 km from Tokyo. A spokesperson said, “Both our Customer Experience and Operations teams are on the ground continuing to monitor the situation. As it stands, all customers are continuing with their travels across Japan as planned and remain unaffected.”

“Although Japan is a country well accustomed to earthquakes, our thoughts are with those in Japan and anyone affected by this event.”

The Japan Meteorological Agency recorded the earthquake’s magnitude at 7.1, with the epicentre located in the Hyuganada Sea. A tsunami warning has been issued for the coastal areas of Miyazaki, Kochi, Oita, Kagoshima, and Ehime prefectures.