PATA UK & Ireland Encouraged by Lower Prices in Far East

PATA UK & Ireland welcomed a new report showing the Pacific/South-East Asia market to be one of the most value-for-money options for cost-conscious tourists.

The latest edition of the (UK) Post Office Long Haul Holiday Report revealed the Far Eat to be, by far the best value holiday destination.

Seven of the top ten destinations are located in the Pacific Asia region including Hoi An, Vietnam (1), Bali, Indonesia (4), Tokyo, Japan (5), Delhi, India (6), Phuket, Thailand (7), Penang, Malaysia (9) and Colombo, Sri Lanka (10).

The Pacific-Asia Travel Association (PATA) is a member association which connects tour operators and travel agents to suppliers in the Pacific/South-East Asia region.

Chris Crampton, PATA UK & Ireland chairman, said: “This is very encouraging for PATA and a message we are keen to share with our agent network.”

Chris Crampton, Chairman PATA UK and Ireland

“It is important they are aware of the value proposition the Far East offers for their clients. Value for money has never been more important as consumers continue to tighten their belts but still desire rewarding holidays. With decreasing prices in destinations, coupled with favourable exchange rates, travellers can really make the most of their pounds in the region. A win for budget conscious winter sun seekers.”

For the second year running, Hoi An in Vietnam offers the best value, with prices down 19.2% in 2022.

Prices are also down in Indonesia, Japan, Thailand and Malaysia. India and Sri Lanka are new entrants to the top 10 list this year.

The report paints a very promising picture for the region, especially ahead of winter as travellers go in search of sunshine.

“It is well-known that hotels in Asia are great value for money, but the customer experience, strong competition and unique destinations offer a holy-grail of value for anyone looking to explore this magical region,” said Mr Crampton.