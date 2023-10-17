Shannon Airport Ranked Ireland’s Best Recovered Airport

Shannon Airport has been ranked Ireland’s best recovered airport from the Covid pandemic.

The ranking followed an independent analysis by global aviation publication Air Service One.

The publication recently revealed that in the first nine months of 2023 (January to August) Shannon Airport recorded a 14% increase on 2019 passenger numbers, and 5% increase on 2018 – its previous peak for passenger numbers.

Air Service One delivers air service development news and data driven analysis to airline network planners and to the air service industry across the globe.

Commenting on the report, CEO of The Shannon Airport Group, Mary Considine said: “It is fantastic to see in the Air Service One report that Shannon Airport is Ireland’s best recovered airport. This is another testament to the hard work by our team across the Group, in providing dynamic services to our customers in the region and beyond. We worked extremely hard throughout the pandemic to upgrade our infrastructure and ensure ease of travel for our passengers, particularly after the pandemic, where many were concerned about travelling.

“We have just recently launched our new service to Paris with Aer Lingus which is a fantastic route to serve the region. Charles De Gaulle is one of Europe’s busiest airports serving 119 countries worldwide. We now look ahead to 2024 and we are committed to growing further. The recent news by Delta Air Lines of the return of its JFK service in May next year, will be another boost for us here in Shannon.”