NYC Hotel Week Returns from 3 Jan to 4 Feb with Sizeable Savings at 150 Hotels

New York City Tourism + Conventions, the official destination marketing organization and CVB for the five boroughs of New York City, announced the return of NYC Hotel Week with bookings available at nyctourism.com/hotelweek.

Returning for its third year, the program will run from 3 January to 4 February 2024, offering a 24% savings on standard room rates at 150 hotels across New York City, including Ace Hotel Brooklyn, Conrad New York Midtown, Hotel Indigo Flushing, Hyatt Regency JFK Airport at Resorts World, Le Meridien New York Fifth Avenue, Luma Hotel Times Square, Margaritaville Resort Times Square, Moxy Williamsburg, New York Marriott Marquis, Opera House Hotel, Penny Williamsburg, The Wall Street Hotel, Walker Hotel Greenwich Village, Wingate by Wyndham Bronx Haven Park and more.

“We look forward to the return of NYC Hotel Week which offers the year’s best rates on some of the world’s best hotels,” said Fred Dixon, President and CEO of New York City Tourism + Conventions. “The start of reservations for NYC Hotel Week marks the countdown to our NYC Winter Outing program, which combines all of your favourite activities with tremendous value through NYC Restaurant Week®, NYC Broadway WeekSM and NYC Must-See WeekSM. Whether planning your own getaway or giving the gift of NYC for the holidays, these programs are your key to unlocking the best of the five boroughs this winter.”

NYC Hotel Week is part of NYC Winter Outing, New York City Tourism + Conventions’ annual citywide winter value program, which also includes dining deals for NYC Restaurant Week as well as 2-for-1 tickets for NYC Broadway Week and NYC Must-See Week at attractions, museums, tours and performing arts venues, from 16 January through 4 February. Reservations and ticket sales for NYC Restaurant Week, NYC Broadway Week and NYC Must-See Week will open to the public on January 9 at nyctourism.com, including a full list of participants.

NYC Winter Outing is presented by preferred payment partner Mastercard. Cardholders will have exclusive presale access to tickets and reservations for NYC Restaurant Week and NYC Broadway Week beginning January 5 at nyctourism.com/restaurant-week-presale and nyctourism.com/broadway-week-presale, ahead of general booking on January 9.

With the holiday season underway, New York City Tourism + Conventions encourages visitors and New Yorkers to give the gift of New York City by booking an NYC Hotel Week stay and exploring the five boroughs in January and February. For more information on holiday happenings, visit New York City Tourism + Conventions here.

