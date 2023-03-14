Nicola Francis Joins Playa Hotels & Resorts as Market Manager – UK, Ire & Spain

Playa Hotels & Resorts has appointed Nicola Francis to the role of Market Manager across the UK, Ireland and Spain. With a remit to support the travel trade, Francis will be tasked with boosting agent engagement via Playa Rewards and face-to-face events, delivering on marketing strategies for the full brand portfolio, as well as strengthening key partnerships with operators. Commencing her role on 01 July 2024, Francis will represent Playa at TIPTO and other independent events, host regional agency store visits and, importantly, manage Playa Rewards which includes driving reward claims via creative incentives, managing product news and brand development, including several exciting new property openings, and she will also hold the responsibility for implementing Playa’s interactive webinar training sessions. These responsibilities also extend to the Spanish market.

Nicola Francis Brings a Wealth of Experience

Francis brings more than 17 years of industry experience to the role having previously worked with an impressive portfolio of hotels across the Caribbean and the UK. Boasting a wealth of destination and on-property expertise with brands such as Hyatt Inclusive Collection (formerly AMR Collection), Francis holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Spanish and International Relations, which included an immersive work placement in Latin America. The Playa Hotels & Resorts’ Market Manager remit will see Francis move into more of an agent-facing role, meeting an ambition to further her travel career.

Nicola Francis – Commenting on her Appointment

Commenting on her appointment, Francis says: “My experience with big brand property portfolios within the Caribbean lends itself perfectly to this role with Playa Hotels & Resorts, and I am truly excited to take the reins and work with the team to continue executing our plans for 2024. This represents a fabulous opportunity for me to build on my current skill set and the role will take me into a more agent facing capacity, which has been a career goal. I really cannot wait to get going!”

Anders Sparkhall, Commercial Director, UK & Ireland, Playa Hotels & Resorts

Anders Sparkhall, Commercial Director, UK & Ireland, Playa Hotels & Resorts also comments: “We are delighted to have Nicola join the team at such an exciting time for the Playa brand. We have lots to bring to the trade in the coming months and her skills and experience will make a valuable addition to the team, ensuring we continue to strengthen our agent relationships, supporting them in their quest to sell our properties.”