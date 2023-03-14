Leading DMC, DTH Travel Signals Strong Growth & Shares Travel Trends in Asia

DTH Travel (formerly Diethelm Travel), a Destination Management Company (DMC) specialising in Asia, reports remarkable sales growth in the first half of 2024. With this year’s sales already exceeding 100% of their total figure 2023, the company is on track to far surpass any other year crediting it to their re-brand in November 2023, with more refined product offerings, progressive customer service, and the valued trust of their travel trade clients.

Thailand and the Philippines are performing very well

DTH Travel’s top-selling destinations such as Thailand and the Philippines are performing very well, with sales figures already over 90% (of 2023) signalling a very quick and strong return to key South East Asia markets. Meanwhile, countries such as Malaysia, Laos, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Sri Lanka have already exceeded their total 2023 sales figures indicating a growing demand for ‘secondary’ Asian destinations.

Authentic Experiences Centred Around Community-Based Tourism & Local Immersion

DTH Travel has noted several other booking trends for 2024. Top of their best-selling tour types has been authentic experiences centred around community-based tourism and local immersion. They have also seen a general increase in length of stay and spend, with agents notably booking more high-end accommodation.

Luxury & Slow Travel Itineraries are in High Demand

Luxury and slow travel itineraries are in high demand. In particular, DTH Travel has seen longer tour durations in the Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam and more add-ons as travellers seek to explore more during a trip.

It has also been noted there has been a shift in accommodation types, with agents upgrading hotels, rooms, amenities, and excursions, signalling that travellers are looking to treat themselves and spend more on bespoke or VIP experience.

DTH Travel attributes its strong sales growth this year to travellers’ increasing demand for tailor-made, authentic travel experiences to which DTH are continually responding with the development of new tour products that offer their travel trade clients unique and off-the-beaten-path experiences to sell.

Stephan Roemer, CEO – DTH Travel

“DTH Travel’s authentic travel products have been very well received across our key destinations this year. Considering they were only fully launched last year, we have seen very positive interest and they are playing a key role in driving such strong sales growth in 2024. Thanks to the local expertise and creativity of our local offices, we are in a strong position to offer desirable and unique products to meet the evolving demands of our clients and their customers,” said Stephan Roemer, CEO – DTH Travel.

For example, DTH Travel are designing tours that provide a fresh perspective to a destination such as a Bangkok city tour sailing through the river on a restored antique rice barge, rather than a standard city-temple tour by van. DTH Travel is also exploring new and alternative accommodation options such as refurbished architectural landmarks, family-run boutique hotels and locations immersed in nature that provide a more exciting choice for the trade.

“This attention to detail has resonated very well with the trade whose customers are seeking unique and personalised travel experiences, especially in established tourist destinations such as Thailand” added Roemer.

DTH Travel remains committed to continuing to develop new and interesting tours for their travel trade clients to help them meet travellers’ demands in this new era of authentic and community driven travel. “We are incredibly grateful to our network of operators and agents who trust us to deliver such products and for their support of our vision for a more sustainable future for travel”, concluded Roemer.