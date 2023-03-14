Aer Lingus Updated List of Flights Affected by IALPA Industrial Action

Aer Lingus has issued a statement and updated the list concerning flight cancellations on 1st/2nd July.

Statement from Aer Lingus, 25th June 2024

“In order to continue to protect as many services as possible from the impact of IALPA’s continuing industrial action, Aer Lingus has had to take the step of cancelling 50 additional flights over the course of Monday 1st July and Tuesday 2nd July. Implementing these cancellations is to enable us to protect as many services as possible for as many of our customers as possible. These cancellations will be implemented today and details will be communicated to impacted customers. Details of the services impacted are set out on ‘Travel Advisory’ page of aerlingus.com.

Aer Lingus is continuing to offer a number of options to customers who may be impacted by the industrial action by IALPA commencing on Wednesday (26th June).

Customers scheduled to travel between 26th June and 2nd July will continue be given the option to change their flights for free. They will also be able to cancel their flight and claim a refund or voucher. These options will be communicated directly to impacted customers as well as travel agents, while the Aer Lingus ‘Travel Advisory’ page will also have up to the minute information on all the options.

Aer Lingus fully understands the anxiety being experienced by customers given the uncertainty caused by IALPA’s industrial action and is giving customers as many options as possible, should they wish to change their plans.”

Updated List of Affected Flights

Aer Lingus has published an updated list of affected flights, as of 08:00, Wednesday, June 26th – here.