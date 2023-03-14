From Fenway Park to FIFA 2026, Boston Offers Sports, Sights & More

The FIFA World Cup is coming to Boston in 2026 with the city hosting 7 matches, including group stage games and a quarter final.

The games will be played in the iconic Gillette Stadium, home of the MLS’s New England Revolution and NFL’s New England Patriots.

Boston typical houses in historic center

Boston Celebrates the Celtics Winning the NBA Championship

In more sporting news, Boston was awash with green on Friday as the city fervently celebrated the Celtics winning the National Basketball Association (NBA) Championship. As is the custom in the City of Champions, the victorious team was paraded through the streets of Boston in the city’s iconic Duck Tours amphibious vehicles. The win last week marks a record 18th time the Boston Celtics have won the NBA title.

To say that Bostonians are sports mad would be the understatement of the century and taking in an atmospheric game or visiting a sports attraction can be a great part of any trip to the city!

Basketball fans can catch a game at the iconic TD Garden. The arena is a modern marvel, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and technology and features an amazing Sports Museum. During the summer months when games are not being played, visitors can take the TD Garden Arena Tour, which takes you behind the behind-the-scenes to visit the team locker rooms, star performer rooms, and more!

Even if you’re not taking in a game at TD Garden, the adjacent Hub Hall is a great place to hang out with awesome bars and restaurants.

TD Garden is also home to the Boston Bruins, one of the oldest and most successful teams in the National Hockey League.

Fenway Park – America’s most beloved baseball stadium!

Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox, is officially America’s most beloved baseball stadium! Built in 1912, Fenway Park is a living piece of history. Visitors can catch a game or take in an intriguing tour of the park.

Boston, Ma. October 31, 2018. Thousands of fans waiting on Tremont Street for the Red Sox Championship parade in Boston Massachusetts.

New England Patriots – Winners of Six Super Bowls

If American Football is your thing, the New England Patriots are one of the most successful teams of all time, having won six Super Bowls and countless division titles. Their home arena is Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, just a short drive outside of Boston. The district also features Patriot Place, where you’ll find a wide variety of restaurants, shops, and entertainment venues, and the awesome Patriots Hall of Fame.

