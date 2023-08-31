Multitrip.com Reminds Irish Holidaymakers to Buy Adequate Travel Insurance in Wake of Flight Disruptions

Insurer Multitrip.com has reminded Irish holidaymakers to ensure they have adequate travel insurance cover in place prior to travelling, in order to protect against possible travel disruption.

An air traffic control technical fault in the UK led to airlines cancelling 135 flights into and out of Dublin Airport on Monday and Tuesday, with warnings of further delays.

“Despite the peak summer travel season coming to an end, there is still a very real possibility of travel disruption, as this week’s flight chaos demonstrates,” said Jason Whelan of Multitrip.com.

“Though European airlines are obliged to refund or rearrange flights in the event of cancellation, this does not extend to cover customers for irrecoverable unused costs such as accommodation, car hire etc” he added.

Multitrip.com offers Travel Disruption add-on cover, which gives additional coverage up to €1,000 for accommodation and travel expenses (including switching airlines) that might be incurred or lost out on due to delay. This also includes expenses of up to €200 in the event a flight is delayed by more than 12 hours, designed to cover costs such as telephone calls, meals and refreshments at the airport.

Annual Multitrip policies start from €19.95*. Travel Disruption Cover starts from €36.95** per person.