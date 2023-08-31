SEARCH
MSC Cruises UK & Ireland Appoints Regional Sales Manager

MSC Cruises UK & Ireland has appointed Daniel Short as Regional Sales Manager for the UK southwest and south Wales region.

He previously worked with TUI in the UK.

Commenting on this appointment, Steve Williams, Director of Sales at MSC Cruises UK & Ireland: “I am confident that Dan will significantly contribute to our team. His background in travel and account management will be of immense value as we continue our unwavering support for our partners and expand our distribution network across the Southwest and South Wales region. With 2024 on the horizon, our forward business bookings have never been stronger. Having five seasons now available for sale, a first for MSC Cruises, it is crucial to establish a robust on-ground presence to assist our partners in maximising and fostering their cruise business with us.”

Alyshia Bartlett, Head of Retail, Homeworkers & Tour Operations at MSC Cruises UK & Ireland, added: “Dan’s presence will undoubtedly benefit both MSC Cruises and, more importantly, our esteemed travel agent partners. His arrival coincides with an exciting juncture, as our brand-new flagship, MSC Euribia, is set to dock in Southampton this October, commencing a winter season of UK sailings.”

