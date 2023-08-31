Tenerife Tourism Picking up Pace as Wildfire Stabilises

Tenerife tourism has begun to pick up pace again following the wildfire on the island.

According to the Spanish Tourist Board, the general situation has been and continues to be one of normality on most of the island and restrictions are limited to those places closest to the area affected.

Tenerife continues to be a privileged destination for those who love nature and open-air activities, including the Macizo de Anaga Biosphere Reserve, where you can enjoy unique landscapes, and a complete network of protected natural areas open to those who wish to come and discover them. Only one area in the El Teide National Park is still affected.

You can now access the park from the south to the cable car and enjoy many of the trails that surround it. However, access is still closed via La Esperanza, La Orotava and La Subida a Los Loros, along with a series of trails that have been closed to avoid risks. Coastal activities continue without restrictions.

In addition, the main urban centres have continued to function normally. Both in the Metropolitan Area (including the two main cities of Santa Cruz and La Laguna) and in Arona or Adeje, including Santiago del Teide, Guía de Isora, San Miguel de Abona and Puerto de la Cruz, those who have visited Tenerife in recent days have been able to carry on their daily activities as usual.

Those who have visited the island in the last few days have been able to see that Tenerife is a destination where safety prevails. With a high level of occupation, many people have been able to enjoy the attractions of a safe destination, which has once again shown its resilience and ability to manage complex situations.

In addition, the good work carried out by the fire-fighters has meant there have been no victims and that the material damage caused has not affected the homes of those who live in the affected areas.

This work, together with the capacity for regeneration of the native species, such as the Canary Island pine, will also mean that some of the affected areas will enjoy optimum recovery, as has been seen with other wildfires recorded on the island.

The public authorities are now devising the actions necessary to undertake the recovery phase in line with the island’s sustainability and environmental care policies.

Furthermore, should you have any queries or require further information, the Network of Tourist Information Centres on the island has enabled a hotline for visitors in both Spanish and English (+34) 922 255 433