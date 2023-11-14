MSC Bellissima to Feature in Japanese Netflix Film ‘In Love and Deep Water’

MSC Cruises is pleased to highlight that MSC Bellissima will be featured in the upcoming Netflix film In Love and Deep Water, which will premiere worldwide on Netflix, later this week, on November 16.

The highly anticipated romantic thriller was filmed on a purpose-built set recreation of MSC Bellissima and conveys the joy of cruising.

MSC Bellissima is the second innovative cruise ship of the company’s Meraviglia class. Designed as the ship for all seasons and rich in onboard features, MSC Bellissima offers guests an unforgettable cruising experience with highlights including:

12 dining venues and more than 20 bars and lounges, guests will be spoiled for choice including a French speciality restaurant L’Atelier Bistrot. The ship will also feature acclaimed pastry chef Jean-Philippe Maury’s Chocolate & Café, dedicated entirely to unique and elegant chocolate creations and desserts and a delight for anyone with a sweet tooth

An award-winning family offering with kids’ activities and services from partners LEGO Group and Chicco with a dedicated family deck area

Exclusive shows in the intimate state-of-the art venue: The Carousel Lounge combining awe-inspiring acrobatics, dance and music all to create multi-sensory entertainment experience with light, sound and dazzling acrobatic performances

The MSC Yacht Club ‘ship within a ship’ offering luxurious accommodations spanning three decks, private facilities and butler service round-the-clock

A spectacular LED Sky Screen at Sea at 80 metres long over a stunning 96-metre-long Mediterranean-style promenade, designed as the social hub of the ship

MSC Bellissima is equipped with some of the latest environmental technologies available. These include exhaust gas cleaning system, an advanced wastewater treatment plant, systems for the prevention of oil discharge from machinery spaces, a ballast water treatment system, and various energy-saving improvements – from heat recovery systems to LED lighting, and more.