Multitrip.com Urges Uptake of Travel Insurance as 70% of Households Plan Winter Holiday

A whopping 70% of Irish households are planning to take a winter holiday this year with a fifth (21%) blaming the awful summer weather, according to a new survey by travel insurance provider, Multitrip.com.

Four in ten people (41%) say their winter travel plans have increased this year compared to last year, with a third (36%) saying their travel plans are the same, while 14% have decreased their plans and one in ten say they do not travel during the winter season.

For many, travel is a higher priority than it was before Covid. According to Multitrip.com’s findings, almost one in five (19%) are prioritising travel and experiences since Covid rather than buying material possessions, and almost one in three (30%) would rather give up other luxuries than not get a break this winter.

Surprisingly, fewer than half (46%) say that the high cost of living has affected their holiday plans this year, with over a third (34%) spending more on travel this winter than they usually would, and almost one in five (19%) admitting that they can’t really afford a winter break, but they are planning one anyway.

Those going on a winter holiday are primarily heading for some winter sun (52%), followed by visiting family and friends (15%), doing winter sports – e.g., skiing or snowboarding (7%) or another wintery activity, for example seeing the Northern Lights (7%), or going on a city break (6%).

To pay for the holiday, savings (78%) are paying for the majority of winter breaks, followed by credit cards (8%), payment plans with a travel agent or travel company (8%) and a small percentage getting a personal loan (2%). But, the message here is that travel insurance is a must.

Jason Whelan of Multitrip.com said: “It’s clear that travel remains a high priority for people, but we might also be seeing the start of a longer-term trend of winter travel. It can be cheaper to holiday over the winter, and there are some good deals to be found.”

Mr Whelan continued: “Whatever you’re doing this winter break, and particularly if you’re participating in winter sports, it’s essential that you’re covered with travel insurance and make sure to buy it as soon as you book your trip to ensure you’re covered for cancellation straight away. If you wait until closer to departure to arrange your travel insurance, you run the risk of something happening that could lead you to cancel and losing out on the cost of your trip. That’s why we always urge holidaymakers to get cover sorted as soon as they book their flight or holiday.”