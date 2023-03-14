Michael O’Leary Not Ruling Out Ryanair Establishing Own Package Holiday Division

Michael O’Leary has not ruled out Ryanair establishing its own package holidays division at some point in the future; akin to what UK rivals EasyJet and Jet2.com have done with some success.









In an interview with the Daily Telegraph newspaper, the Ryanair group chief executive noted the rising popularity of package holidays around Europe this summer; attributing the trend to rising accommodation prices in traditional holiday hotspots like Spain, Italy, Greece and the Canary Islands.

“I wouldn’t rule out setting up a holidays division. The holiday product is probably a reasonable way of charging higher fares and yields and for wrapping it into a package,” Mr O’Leary said in the interview.

However, what may make such a move slightly more challenging for Ryanair is its recent spate of booking and sales partnerships it has agreed with many of the world’s largest online travel agents (OTAs) and travel agent aggregators.