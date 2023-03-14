Uniworld Hosts Mini Luxury FAM For UK & Irish Agents

Brian Hynes (Head of Sales, Uniworld Ireland) had the pleasure of hosting a mini–Luxury FAM on board the stunning new Uniworld Ship S.S Victoria, as it repositioned from Frankfurt to Amsterdam.

50 travel agents from across the UK & Ireland were hosted on a Luxury mini cruise and were joined by Luxury cruise partners Regent Seven Seas (Georgia Lewis) and Silversea (Amanda Middler).

The lucky agents from Ireland, who accompanied Brian were Lisa Warren (Killiney Travel), Mary Masterson (Oroko Travel), Karen Callaghan (Barters Travelnet), Jeanette Coghlan (Travel Counsellors), Dave O’Hagan (Donabate Travel), Gearoid Manning (Travel Counsellors), Suzanne Reynolds (Cassidy Travel), Deirdre Evans (Sunway), Fiona Kelly (American Holidays) and Amanda O’Brien (American Holidays).

Agents were given updates on all three luxury cruise brands and each brand was also represented on a very informative and interactive panel to talk about the sector. The agents were treated to two days of amazing service, dining and entertainment.