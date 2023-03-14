Etihad Cements Commitment to India with Mumbai FC Sponsorship Agreement

Etihad Airways has signed on to be the Official Front of Shirt Sponsor of Mumbai City FC in a multi-year partnership starting from the 2024-25 season.

The Abu Dhabi-based airline said the move demonstrates Etihad’s continued commitment to the Indian market and Mumbai City’s profile as one of the top-performing professional sports teams in India having won two Indian Super League titles and two Indian Super League Cups.

The deal, which is a record in Indian football in terms of duration, coincides with Etihad celebrating 20 years of flying to India and will see the Etihad Airways logo feature prominently on the front of shirt of Mumbai City FC’s first and youth team match shirts and training kits from the 2024-25 season.

Kandarp Chandra, CEO of Mumbai City FC, said: “We are incredibly happy to bring Etihad on board as our Official Front of Shirt Sponsor. Their endorsement is a testament to the brand of football Mumbai City plays – one that is committed to performance and the pursuit of excellence on and off the field.”

Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways, said: “We strive to enrich our presence in the Indian market through relevant and meaningful partnerships, and we’re thrilled to welcome Mumbai City FC to the Etihad family. India continues to be a strategically important market for Etihad and we remain committed to serving the Indian community with convenient connections from 11 destinations across India to the Middle East, Europe and North America.”

Etihad will celebrate 20 years of flying to India this month, and from 1 September, Etihad’s A380 will be flying between Mumbai and Abu Dhabi to demonstrate its commitment to growth in India. Guests will have the chance to experience the iconic superjumbo on this popular route for four months.

The airline flies to 11 destinations across India, with flights to Mumbai four times per day, offering convenient connections to Abu Dhabi and onwards. In total, Etihad operates 175 flights per week between Abu Dhabi and India.