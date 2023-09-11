Mall of America Expecting Surge in Visitor Numbers from Ireland

Mall of America – the largest shopping and entertainment complex in North America – is expecting a surge in Irish visitors, on the back of recent route expansions.

Located in Bloomington, Minnesota, Mall of America is the largest of its kind in North America and offers tax free shopping as well as a wide variety of entertainment – from rollercoasters to zip lining.

Aer Lingus recently announced the resumption of its 4-times a week route to Minneapolis-St Paul, restarting next April; while Delta Air Lines also recently said it is launching a Minneapolis-St Paul-Dublin route next year.

In addition, Belfast-based Travel Solutions has just launched a new 11-night package to MOA, Las Vegas and Atlanta for May 2024.

Natasha Freimark, Tourism Sales Director at Mall of America commented: “Ireland is a key market for us and as part of our marketing strategy, we are aiming to expand product, increase bookings and awareness to Mall of America. MOA has 40 million visitors annually and 4 out of 10 of these are tourists. In 2024, we look forward to welcoming many more.”