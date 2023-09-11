SEARCH
HomeTravel NewsRyanair Increases Malta-Dublin Frequency as Part of Expanded Maltese Winter Schedule
Travel News

Ryanair Increases Malta-Dublin Frequency as Part of Expanded Maltese Winter Schedule

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
0
4

Ryanair has increased frequency from Malta to Dublin as part of its new improved winter 2023/’24 winter schedule at the Mediterranean island.

The season will see Ryanair base 6 aircraft at Malta Airport and operate 51 routes – with one being a new route to Memmingen in Germany.

There will be increased frequency on 20 routes – including Dublin, Catania, Brussels, Krakow, Rome and Vienna.

Ryanair group chief executive, Michael O’Leary, said: “As an island economy, Malta is dependent on airlines like Ryanair to sustain its connectivity and to support its tourism industry. As Malta’s biggest operator, Ryanair carries over 3.5 million passengers to and from Malta per year, providing unbeatable choice and low fares to Maltese customers and visitors and delivering invaluable inbound tourism all year round.”

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Previous article
Emirates Hosts Guests at Irish Open Golf at the K Club

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie