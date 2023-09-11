Ryanair Increases Malta-Dublin Frequency as Part of Expanded Maltese Winter Schedule

Ryanair has increased frequency from Malta to Dublin as part of its new improved winter 2023/’24 winter schedule at the Mediterranean island.

The season will see Ryanair base 6 aircraft at Malta Airport and operate 51 routes – with one being a new route to Memmingen in Germany.

There will be increased frequency on 20 routes – including Dublin, Catania, Brussels, Krakow, Rome and Vienna.

Ryanair group chief executive, Michael O’Leary, said: “As an island economy, Malta is dependent on airlines like Ryanair to sustain its connectivity and to support its tourism industry. As Malta’s biggest operator, Ryanair carries over 3.5 million passengers to and from Malta per year, providing unbeatable choice and low fares to Maltese customers and visitors and delivering invaluable inbound tourism all year round.”