Celebrity Cruises Enhances Agent Training Platform

Celebrity Cruises has unveiled its relaunched training platform, Celebrity Central Training.

Announced ahead of this year’s CLIA Cruise Week, it is the Celebrity’s latest move to further enhance its support for agents during this key booking period.

Complete with a fresh new look and feel, the cruise line is supporting agents like never before, with tailored learning pathways for both seasoned experts and beginners new to selling cruise.

The training programme consists of two primary segments:

● Beginners Programme – Launched in May 2023, this training journey is tailored to agents who are new to the industry, new to cruise or new to Celebrity can enhance their learning with three dedicated modules – Intro to Cruise, Why Celebrity, and Booking & Upselling.

● Main Content – New for September 2023, this training journey is tailored to expert agents, allowing them to explore ten collections containing modules that align with Celebrity’s core pillars, from culinary offerings to entertainment, as well as an introduction to the award-winning fleet and what guests can expect from a Celebrity cruise.

Agents are encouraged to learn at their own pace, with collections of short, bite-sized courses designed to allow them to deep dive into their specific areas of interest. The new look training platform will be even more user-friendly and intuitive, with a modernised design to encourage all agents to engage with the new materials. Once modules are completed, agents will be able to download and share a virtual ‘badge’ and post on social media as recognition that they are a certified Celebrity Cruises expert.

The Celebrity Central Training platform will continue to evolve, adding new modules to the Main Content section to align with brand news. This includes training on new ship launches, new deployments, and itineraries and more, which will help to keep existing users and ‘the expert agents’ engaged with the programme, as there is always more to learn. Keeping all training resources in one, easy-to-access place, there are also a host of training videos available on the platform, perfect for agents looking to enhance their knowledge within certain areas – from accommodation to destinations.

Claire Stirrup, Senior Sales Director UK & Ireland Celebrity Cruises, said: “I’m delighted that we have been able to invest into our e-learning training platform for agents, to provide dedicated training for agents from beginner all the way to expert level. With CLIA Cruise Week around the corner, this is the perfect time to relaunch our training programme, to engage and support agents to confidently sell Celebrity Cruises and demonstrate to their clients that there is a cruise holiday for everyone.”

The new investment into overall training with Celebrity Cruises comes as an extension of the Celebrity Cruises for Beginners programme that launched earlier this year. Set out with a mission to help new agents grow in confidence, and navigate their way to successfully sell cruise, giving new starters access to bespoke tools and support for an easy transition into the industry.

For further information on the new training platform, and access to marketing tools and support, agents should visit www.celebritycentral.co.uk