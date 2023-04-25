Lufthansa’s Belfast-Frankfurt Service Takes Off

Lufthansa’s new service to Frankfurt has taken off from Belfast City Airport, marking the first time the German flag carrier has operated in Northern Ireland.

The service, which is the only direct air link between Northern Ireland and Germany, will operate up to four times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

Welcoming the inaugural flight, Katy Best, commercial director at Belfast City Airport, commented:

“The commencement of Lufthansa’s service to Frankfurt represents a significant milestone for Belfast City Airport, providing Northern Ireland with essential connectivity to Europe and further afield.

“This exciting new partnership opens up opportunities for business and leisure travellers alike and there is no doubt that it will be an extremely popular route for many.

“At Belfast City Airport, we pride ourselves on delivering convenience and choice to our passengers and securing this new connection with Germany only strengthens that offering further.”

As its base and a major European hub, Frankfurt is a key destination in Lufthansa’s extensive portfolio of destinations. This summer it will connect to a network of over 200 destinations from its Frankfurt hub.

Dr. Frank Wagner, general manager sales, UK, Ireland, and Iceland for Lufthansa Group, added:

“We are excited to announce the addition of Belfast City Airport to Lufthansa’s global network with the official inaugural flight to Frankfurt on 24th April 2023.

“This new non-stop connection will bring Northern Ireland much closer to Frankfurt and to the heart of Western Europe. Connecting passengers will enjoy a convenient and full service one-stop connection beyond our hub to our vast network of 200 destinations in most parts of the world.”

In addition to supporting tourism growth in the region, the new route will provide vital business links with exports from Northern Ireland to Germany already exceeding £333m between July 2021 and July 2022.

Simon Hamilton, chief executive of Belfast Chamber, said:

“Belfast Chamber is delighted to welcome the arrival of the first Lufthansa flight from Frankfurt to George Best Belfast City Airport. Frankfurt is a fantastic hub airport and a new four times a week service will provide Belfast businesses with access to new markets in Germany and across the world, as well as opportunities for the city to attract new inbound tourists.

“Connectivity is key to the economic success of any city and Belfast will undoubtedly benefit from this brilliant new route.”

Flights to Frankfurt will be operated by an Embraer E-190 aircraft offering both Economy and Business class services.