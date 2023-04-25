Wild Atlantic Way Roadshow Hits Mainland Europe

A total of 18 Irish tourism companies are joining Tourism Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way roadshow in Mainland Europe this month.

The four-city sales mission visited Milan and Paris last week and will visit Amsterdam and Frankfurt this week.

The roadshow – which includes presentations, one-to-one meetings and networking opportunities – is a valuable opportunity for the tourism companies from the Wild Atlantic Way to meet with top European travel trade representatives and journalists.

In each of the four cities, the aim is to inform and educate the travel professionals and journalists about the many things to see and do along the Wild Atlantic Way. A key message for Tourism Ireland is ease of access from Milan, Paris, Amsterdam and Frankfurt – with direct flights from each city to the Wild Atlantic Way.

Monica MacLaverty, Tourism Ireland’s Manager Southern Europe, said: “We are delighted that so many key travel trade representatives and journalists are taking the time to come and meet with our partners from the Wild Atlantic Way in Milan, Paris, Amsterdam and Frankfurt – to hear all about the many things to see and do on our spectacular west coast.

“We are taking every opportunity to highlight the direct flights available from Milan, Paris, Amsterdam and Frankfurt straight to the Wild Atlantic Way. As an island, the importance of convenient, direct, non-stop flights cannot be overstated – they are absolutely critical to achieving growth in inbound tourism.”

Tourism companies from Ireland joining Tourism Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way roadshow include: