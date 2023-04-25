Irish Ferries Wine Cruise and Normandy Visit

The Team at Irish Ferries hosted members of the Irish travel trade on their W.B. Yeats ship sailing from Dublin to Cherbourg on Thursday 20th April and back from Cherbourg to Dublin on the 21st April 2023. ITTN’s Allie Sheehan and Maria Uchoa, joined Marie McCarthy, David O’Connor and Catriona Butler on this sailing.

The Wine Cruise is organised in partnership with Wine & Beer Supermarket. There are experts onboard from different regions and vineyards, offering the opportunity to taste old favourites and giving advice on discovering the best of what is new. This will inspire the guests before visiting the Wine & Beer Supermarket at the port in Cherbourg to stock up on up to 90 bottles to bring back.

The group arrived onboard the W.B. Yeats and after a short presentation from hosts, Irish Ferries’ Marie McCarthy and David O’Connor, we were treated to a wine tasting. Normandy Tourism partnered with this particular sailing and they supplied local cheese, crackers and spreads.

The evening concluded with dinner in the Lady Gregory restaurant and music and drinks in the Ferry Bar. Dinner in The Lady Gregory costs €59.95 for a 2-course meal and €69.95 for a 3-course meal with plenty of options for everyone. There are two cinema screens onboard, The Abbey & The Peacock, Cafe Lafayette which offers pizzas and coffees/cakes etc, a play area for children and lounges for club class and freight passengers.

Club Class offers amazing sea views with complimentary snacks and soft drinks and priority wifi. Access to the club class is included with Premium and Deluxe Cabins and can also be purchased for approx €130 per person.

Upon arrival in Cherbourg, we were taken on a coastal drive around the towns in Cherbourg. We had lunch in ‘La Panoramique’ with stunning views of the Cherbourg and robot trays to serve you. We visited the Wine & Beer Supermarket for a quick shop around, of course picking up some wine for ourselves before getting back on board the ship.

The next wine tasting will take place on the 18th May 2023, prices are from €448 for car with 2 adults return. More information can be found here.