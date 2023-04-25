SEARCH
HomeTravel NewsTSN Roadshow Heads to Waterford and Cork
Travel News

TSN Roadshow Heads to Waterford and Cork

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
0
3

After a fantastic first leg in Limerick and Athlone, the Travel Suppliers Network is heading to Waterford and Cork this week!

The first stop in the sunny South-East will be in the Shush Bar, Waterford on Wednesday 26th April, before leading into the May Bank Holiday weekend with a BBQ in Sober Lane, Cork City on Thursday 27th April.

Each networking event will kick off with welcome drinks at 6pm, follow by presentations from the suppliers from 6:30pm.

The Travel Suppliers Network consists of Accident & General, Stuba, Royal Caribbean, Sunway, Stena Line, Breakaway.ie, Etihad, Ponant, Nebo Tours and Paul Gauguin Cruises.

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Previous article
NCL Revamps Climate Action Strategy

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie