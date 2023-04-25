TSN Roadshow Heads to Waterford and Cork

After a fantastic first leg in Limerick and Athlone, the Travel Suppliers Network is heading to Waterford and Cork this week!

The first stop in the sunny South-East will be in the Shush Bar, Waterford on Wednesday 26th April, before leading into the May Bank Holiday weekend with a BBQ in Sober Lane, Cork City on Thursday 27th April.

Each networking event will kick off with welcome drinks at 6pm, follow by presentations from the suppliers from 6:30pm.

The Travel Suppliers Network consists of Accident & General, Stuba, Royal Caribbean, Sunway, Stena Line, Breakaway.ie, Etihad, Ponant, Nebo Tours and Paul Gauguin Cruises.