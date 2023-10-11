London Stansted Sees Continued Surge in Passenger Growth

London’s Stansted Airport has reported a 10%, year-on-year, increase in passenger numbers for September, to 2.6 million people.

Ryanair is the largest carrier to operate at the airport.

Stansted’s monthly passenger figures remain ahead of the corresponding periods in pre-Covid 2019.

Gareth Powell, London Stansted’s Managing Director, said: “We are proud to provide people with more opportunities to travel in the way that suits their needs – whether that is by serving destinations that other airports don’t, or by offering great value flights at an airport that is easy to get to and easy to get through.

“That is what has underpinned our status as the fastest-recovering London Airport, a trend that continued last month.

“Demand for flights remained very high, not only from passengers across our catchment area, but also from overseas visitors looking for affordable and convenient access to the UK, and London in particular.

“Stansted is the second busiest airport for visitors to London thanks to our extensive European route network that provides passengers from many regions across countries such as Spain, Italy and France with unique access to the UK, and avoiding the need to travel to main city airports to then fly to London.

“The great value and choice of destinations available at the airport, plus the reliable and efficient operational experience we offer has proven to be very attractive to passengers and has driven our continued growth across the summer and early autumn seasons.”

The total number of passengers served at the airport in the 12-months ending September 2023 stands at 27.3 million, an increase of 32.2% on the previous year’s total.