My Booking Rewards and Online Travel Training Join Forces

Global rewards platform, My Booking Rewards (MBR), and e-learning provider for the travel trade, Online Travel Training (OTT), have joined forces in an innovative partnership that aims to simplify the lives of the agent community.

This new collaboration will see the extensive online training offered on OTT integrated with the agile rewards technology of MBR to seamlessly streamline the agent experience. Boosting agent productivity with more efficient user capabilities, this joint venture will mean a completely connected platform base with interchangeable login credentials, customised training options and personalised booking rewards.

Reflecting the continued commitment of both technology platforms to the travel trade, this partnership is now live and represents a pledge from both companies that the agent experience will remain at the fore in an increasingly competitive industry. Agents currently registered at www.mybookingrewards.com will be able to access their OTT profile directly once logged in by simply clicking the OTT tab and vice versa.

Darren Pearson, Founder and CEO, My Booking Rewards, said: “This exciting partnership with OTT represents yet another gear change for MBR and our drive to continue to improve and enhance the lives of agents. Not only does MBR offer agents the opportunity to boost their income significantly, but the training and marketing options provided by our supplier brands are now enhanced by the expertise of OTT. Agents can now access extensive learning and significantly boost their income via one agile, interchangeable interface that will without doubt boost productivity and save many a wasted hour logging in and out of various platforms.”

Julia Feuell, Managing Director, Online Travel Training, said: “We are delighted to be working with the MBR team to further enhance the OTT agent offering. We strive to ensure that the agent community is at the fore of our business and this partnership is yet another way in which we are simplifying the lives of our agents. This shared interface will mean agents no longer have to double up on platform access with the ability to log into OTT to complete training and then switch to MBR to log bookings and claim rewards. The agent quest to increase knowledge, convert enquires into bookings and then boost those initial earnings via rewards really couldn’t be easier now.”

My Booking Rewards is a fully integrated online solution that supports rewarding relationships by bringing together agents and suppliers. Agents can earn and learn from one easily accessed portal that offers direct interaction with over 1200 hotels and resorts worldwide. Suppliers can engage with an active network of 40,000 agents, incentivising sales in key markets to drive and convert bookings.

Online Travel Training was created as the world’s first global online training and marketing platform for the travel industry, and it now has the largest registered community of travel professionals of any e-learning platform with over 165,000 members globally.