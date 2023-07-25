Last Chance to Win in ITTN’s National Travel Agent Day Giveaway Bonanza!

This is the last chance to enter ITTN’s National Travel Agent Day Giveaway, which closes on Wednesday.

We want to hear from you, what you like, what you want more of and what you think of what we do. In honour of the occasion and continuing with our Agent Bonanza, the ITTN giveaway with a €200 voucher is up for grabs for those who complete our survey!

Every person from the travel trade who enters will be included in a competition to win the €200 voucher up for grabs! Follow the link https://ittn.ie/ntad-competition-2023/ and enter!

Sending Good Vibes!

With many of us at ITTN learning the travel trade from behind a travel sales desk, we know what it takes to offer expert travel advice and excellent personal service – we are all in the industry of making dreams come true. And so, our wish for you, is that every customer is a happy one, that there’s a seat on that plane, a bed in that hotel, a date that suits and a booking at the end – and the only drama be on the inflight entertainment!

Read about us being out on the road visiting agents for National Travel Agent Day here.