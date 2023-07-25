Water Safety Message Urged Ahead of August Bank Holiday

Minister of State with responsibility for the Irish Coast Guard, Jack Chambers TD, has urged members of the public to take the time to follow water safety advice and take precautions ahead of any water-based activity.

Globally, 236,000 lives are lost to drowning every year, according to World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates – almost 650 every day, 26 every hour. In Ireland, an average of 115 drownings occur every year.

Minister Chambers joined the volunteers of the Irish Coast Guard Unit in Howth, Co Dublin to support this year’s “World Drowning Prevention Day” campaign. The Irish Coast Guard provides a national maritime search and rescue service and co-ordinates around 2,700 incidents every year.

Minister of State Chambers said: “Today I am joining Water Safety Ireland, the Irish Coast Guard and the RNLI in appealing to people to ‘Do One Thing, Improve One Thing or Add One Thing’ to prevent drowning. Each year, families across the country are impacted by the tragedy of a drowning accident. We all need to play our part to prevent further tragedies on the water.

“As we approach the August Bank Holiday weekend, it is understandable that people are drawn to our coasts and inland waterways. Over the June Bank Holiday of this year, the Irish Coast Guard responded to over 45 incidents alongside the RNLI, Lifeguards and other emergency services. I would urge the public to plan ahead before undertaking a water-based activity. Check weather and tides before going on the water and never swim alone and only in areas with which you are familiar or ideally have Lifeguards on duty.”

For more information on water safety, please visit gov.ie – Be Summer Ready (www.gov.ie) and gov.ie – Safety on the water (www.gov.ie).

If you see somebody in trouble on the water or along the coast or think that they are in trouble, use Marine VHF Ch 16 or dial 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.