Etihad Brings Superjumbo Back to London Heathrow-Abu Dhabi Route

Etihad Airways has announced the return to service of its so-called ‘Superjumbo’ – the Airbus A380 – on its London Heathrow to Abu Dhabi route.

It is one of four Superjumbo A380s in Etihad’s fleet.

The plane made its official return on a special flight, today, from Abu Dhabi to London.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive, Etihad Airways, said: “We’re excited to once again welcome guests onboard Etihad’s A380s and step into a truly remarkable experience. Whether our guests are choosing to fly in Economy, Business, First or our three-room suite in the sky The Residence, this aircraft provides an elevated flying experience which we take extreme pride in.

“The aircraft adds much needed capacity connecting Abu Dhabi with London Heathrow and allows us to build our network and increase frequencies across the network. With a surge in demand for travel over the summer, the return of our much-loved A380 comes at the perfect time.”

Onboard Etihad’s A380

Guests flying with in Economy are greeted on board in a dedicated welcome area. The Economy cabin features 68 Economy Space seats offering an additional 4 inches in leg room, and 337 Economy Smart seats that come with Etihad’s signature fixed-wing headrest and large pillows for added comfort.

70 Business Studios® are available on Etihad’s A380 upper deck, granting privacy to customers and creating a serene atmosphere. On the upper deck, guests can enjoy access to The Lobby, a serviced lounge and bar area located between the First and Business cabins. In addition, guests will benefit from Etihad’s unique partnership with Armani/Casa, delivering an elevated Business experience. The dining service features ceramics, glassware, cutlery and serving ware, as well as premium textiles and a memory foam mattress for a completely luxurious inflight experience.

Guests can choose from nine First Apartments featuring a private living space with exquisite amenities and designer tableware, a wide leather lounge chair and a separate ottoman which converts into an 80″ lie-flat bed. First class guests can freshen up in the comfort of the Apartment with personal vanity units, as well as take advantage of the First class shower room.

The Residence

The Residence is the world’s only three-room suite in the sky with guests able to enjoy service and hospitality from a dedicated team of Etihad cabin crew. Available to book for up to two guests, The Residence features a private living room, bedroom and ensuite bathroom where guests can refresh in a shower at 40,000ft.

The guests’ choice of meals will be prepared from an à la carte menu which will be served on designer tableware in the private living room, or they could choose to wake up with breakfast in bed. Indulgent options range from gourmet cuisine to lighter refreshments and include luxuries such as champagne and caviar and The Residence Signature High Tea.

The Residence can now be booked on etihad.com, by selecting a First class ticket and then choosing to upgrade to The Residence, from 2,500 USD per person, one way. Guests can redeem Etihad Guest Miles towards treating themselves to an unforgettable experience.

Connecting London and Abu Dhabi

Etihad’s A380 aircraft will operate on the Abu Dhabi – London route on flights EY11 and EY12 from 25 July and on EY19 and EY20 from 1 August. Etihad’s A380s will connect people between the UK, the UAE and onwards across the Etihad network.

Etihad’s A380 service is available to book now on etihad.com or through travel agents. Economy fares from London Heathrow-Abu Dhabi are available from £483 return including taxes. Business fares from London Heathrow-Abu Dhabi are available from £2,434 return including taxes.

Etihad From Dublin

Etihad flies the new Airbus A350 on its Dublin-Abu Dhabi route. The plane is one of the most innovative and sustainable planes in the world and is used on select flights on the route out of Dublin, having been introduced in March. It can carry one third more passengers than the previously used B787-9 plane and has more Business Class and Economy Class seats.