Kara Franker – New President & CEO for Visit Florida Keys

Kara Franker has been named as the new president and chief executive officer for Visit Florida Keys, the destination management body for the Monroe County Tourist Development Council (TDC) in Florida, USA.

Chosen after a US nationwide search that yielded four finalists, Franker has been chief executive officer of Colorado’s Visit Estes Park since 2021. She is scheduled to begin her new position in the Keys on 9th September.

“Kara’s diverse experience with tourism marketing, her legal and executive management background, and her enthusiasm and love of the Florida Keys make her a candidate exceptionally qualified to oversee Florida Keys tourism marketing,” said Diane Schmidt, a TDC and Visit Florida Keys board member and chair of the selection committee.

Franker is a Certified Destination Management Executive (CDME), regarded as the tourism industry’s highest individual educational achievement by Destinations International. She is an at-large board delegate to the U.S. Travel Association and previously served as a senior vice president of marketing and communications for Visit Lauderdale in Broward County, Florida. A seasoned travel journalist, Franker has been a Florida expert and specialist for US titles including Conde Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure, and Coastal Living. She also holds a law degree from the University of Denver and a B.S. in journalism and strategic communications from the University of Kansas.

“I am so excited to join the team in the Florida Keys,” said Franker. “It is a dream to represent such an incredible destination and community.”