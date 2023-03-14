Quark Expeditions Awarded “Best Expedition Cruise Line” at Virtuoso Travel Week Awards

Quark Expeditions is thrilled to announce that they have been awarded “Best Expedition Cruise Line” at the Virtuoso Travel Week Awards for the second consecutive year.

“We are incredibly honoured to receive the Best Expedition Cruise Line award for the second year in a row,” says Beth Mercier, Senior Director, Global Partnership Sales for Quark Expeditions. “This recognition is a testament to our unwavering dedication to the Polar Regions and our continuous drive to innovate and pioneer new ways to explore and appreciate their beauty.”

The accolade also acknowledges their expedition spirit and ability to maximize immersive experiences for guests, which is made possible by their diverse fleet of small polar vessels, unique off-ship adventure options, and expedition team.

“We extend our heartfelt appreciation to all our trusted travel advisors,” adds Mercier. “It is through these valued partnerships that we continue to lead in expedition cruising for polar clients worldwide. We look forward to sharing these extraordinary regions with adventurers from around the globe.”

This distinguished win at this year’s Virtuoso Travel Week follows several recent nominations for Quark Expeditions, including being shortlisted for “Best Expedition Cruise Line” at the Aspire Awards and being named a finalist for “Best Expedition Cruise Line” at the Wave Awards, taking place this October and November, respectively.

The “Best Expedition Cruise Line” award was presented during Cruise Night Out at the Metropolitan in Las Vegas on August 13, during Virtuoso Travel Week 2024. For more information on travelling to the Polar Regions with Quark Expeditions, please visit: www.quarkexpeditions.com.