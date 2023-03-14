How to Get Pikachu on ANA?

How do you get Pikachu on ANA? Poke-Him-On – Pokémon!

All Nippon Airways (ANA) will begin playing Pokémon-themed in-flight safety and disembarkation videos, jointly created with the Pokémon Company, starting August 15 on ANA’s “Pikachu Jet NH” and “Eevee Jet NH.”*

Pokémon Air Adventures

In March 2023, the ANA Group joined the “Pokémon Air Adventures” in collaboration with the Pokémon Company, operating two specially painted aircraft for international flights, “Pikachu Jet NH” and “Eevee Jet NH.” (NH is the airline code specific to ANA as defined and recognized by the International Air Transport Association.)

The concept of the in-flight safety video, jointly created by ANA and the Pokémon Company, is to create an experience that all passengers, from children to adults, will want to watch. The in-flight safety video has been prepared to provide important safety information in a simple and engaging format for passengers worldwide.

ANA x Pokémon In-Flight Safety Video

The ANA x Pokémon In-Flight Safety Video features many unique Pokémon characters and is designed to help passengers deepen their understanding of safety and provides easy-to-understand explanations of safety-related information and precautions in various in-flight situations, guided by Pokémon characters. In the ANA Disembarkation Video featuring Pokémon, Pikachu gets lost on its journey and is reunited with its trainer through the cooperation of ANA airport staff, allowing viewers to experience the team spirit of ANA.

“The partnership with The Pokémon Company brings together two iconic brands to create a unique in-flight safety experience that seamlessly bridges generations, offering both fun and educational information,” said Motoaki Ueno, Executive Vice President, Customer Experience Management and Planning of ANA. “At ANA, we are committed to ensuring the safety of our passengers, and this innovative approach allows us to elevate the flight experience by combining essential safety information with engaging entertainment. This unique collaboration ensures travellers of all ages enjoy a memorable and delightful journey with us.”

The ANA Group unites the world in wonder through travel and creating unforgettable experiences. Through unique opportunities with the special livery of the “Pikachu Jet NH” and “Eevee Jet NH”, ANA aims to provide the delight of travelling to its valued customers.

In addition to Japanese-English narration and multi-lingual subtitles in a total of 18 languages*1, sign language*2 has been adopted in cooperation with the Japanese Federation of the Deaf to ensure accessibility for a wider audience.

*Please note that the aircraft used is subject to change depending on operations and will not be determined until the day of the flight.