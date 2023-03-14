SEARCH
Japan Airlines Opens Lounge at Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium

Japan Airlines has opened a new lounge at Liverpool’s Anfield stadium.

The new Japan Airlines Lounge – which is accessible through purchased hospitality tickets – is part of the multi-year marketing partnership between the airline and the football club, which was announced in June.

The Japan Airlines Lounge, occupying the former 1892 hospitality space, will be open during Liverpool FC home matches.

Junko Sakihara, Deputy Vice President Customer Experience, Japan Airlines, said: “We are thrilled to launch the Japan Airlines Lounge at Anfield, marking an initial key step in our multi-year partnership with Liverpool FC. This lounge uniquely blends Japanese hospitality with football, uniting two cultures that value tradition, excellence, and community. We look forward to building a strong connection between our brands.”

