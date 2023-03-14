SEARCH
Aer Lingus Update (Pt 2): Dublin-Heathrow Flight Capacity to be Reduced

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Aer Lingus is set to reduce flight capacity on its Dublin to Heathrow route later this year due to slow demand, particularly due to lower business travel numbers.

Aer Lingus will now reduce its Dublin-Heathrow schedule by around two flights per day, starting this winter.

The airline has said the reason for the cut capacity is down to a number of factors – including a drop in business passengers, a slow overall recovery on the route from the Covid crisis, and the ongoing passenger cap at Dublin Airport.

