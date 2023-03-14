Aer Lingus Update (Pt 1): First Avios-Only Flights from Dublin to Tenerife Launched

Aer Lingus has launched its first Avios-Only flights, on which all seats will be exclusively available as reward seats.

The first Avios-Only flight will be from Dublin to Tenerife (EI764) on 19th April 2025, with a return flight (EI763) on 26th April 2025.

To celebrate the launch, reward fares on these Avios-Only flights to holiday hotspot Tenerife are available for 50% less Avios for a limited time only.

This means members can bag a reward seat for just 10,000 Avios + taxes, fees and carrier charges until 11.59pm on 2nd September. Members booking after that date can still avail of a reward seat for just 20,000 Avios + taxes, fees and carrier charges.

This AerClub initiative delivers exceptional value to members, who can also avail of a range of Cash + Avios options if they don’t have enough Avios to cover the total cost. Avios is a reward currency that can be collected by AerClub members on purchases of flights, hotels, car hire, or by simply shopping with hundreds of retail partners through the AerClub eStore.

Susanne Carberry, Chief Customer Officer, Aer Lingus, said: “At Aer Lingus, we seek to make every journey count for our customers. With almost 3 million members globally, AerClub gives us a unique opportunity to offer exclusive travel benefits in recognition of loyalty to Aer Lingus.

“We are always seeking new ways to reward loyalty and these inaugural Avios-Only flights allow AerClub members and British Airways Executive Club members to discover the exceptional value their Avios can deliver – particularly if they act fast and book before 11.59pm on 2nd September.

“We look forward to saying ‘You’re Very Welcome’ to everyone who is lucky enough to join us on these inaugural Avios-Only flights in April 2025.”

AerClub, the loyalty programme of Aer Lingus, has over 2.9 million members globally. AerClub has four membership tiers: Green, Silver, Platinum and Concierge. AerClub members who fly most regularly can earn Tier Credits and will discover more travel benefits as they progress through the programme’s tiers.

As the reward currency of Aer Lingus, Avios can be collected by members through every day spend with hundreds of partner retailers, including Life Style Sport, Kildare Village, and Brown Thomas, as well as by booking car hire, hotels and much more. Avios can be redeemed on flights, hotels, car hire and much more, delivering savings to members on their travel spend.