Jamaica Named World’s Best Family Destination and Cruise Destination

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Jamaica has won big at the World Travel Awards 2023, triumphing in two of the most prestigious categories – ‘World’s Best Cruise Destination’ and ‘World’s Best Family Destination’; solidifying the Caribbean country’s position as a premier global tourist destination.

The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) was also named the ‘Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Board’.

Donovan White, Jamaica’s Director of Tourism, said: These prestigious awards are a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing an unparalleled travel experience. We are grateful for the recognition bestowed upon us by the World Travel Awards and are dedicated to continuing our efforts to showcase Jamaica’s unique charm to the world.”

Jamaica is targeting the visit of 250,000 UK and Ireland visitors by 2025.

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
