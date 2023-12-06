Canareef Resort Maldives to Increase Profile in UK and Ireland Markets

Canareef Resort Maldives has announced a strategic partnership with Red Tree Representation, marking a significant step in expanding its presence in the UK and Ireland markets.

Red Tree’s extensive background includes over 15 years of representing hotels and resorts to the UK and Irish travel trade. Its product knowledge spans all major long-haul destinations, coupled with a detailed understanding of the UK and Irish long-haul travel industry, along with an extensive network of contacts at all levels.

Canareef Resort Maldives along with Red Tree Representation will expand its presence and develop closer relations with the UK and Irish Travel Trade in the efforts to increase tourists’ arrivals from all segments to not only Canareef but to Addu Atoll and Maldives as a destination.

Canareef Resort Maldives said it is excited about the opportunities this collaboration presents and looks forward to a successful journey with Red Tree Representation in the UK and Irish market.